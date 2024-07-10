Manchester United Reports Significant Third-Quarter Loss
Manchester United disclosed a larger net loss of 71.4 million pounds for the third quarter, significantly higher than last year's 5.6 million pounds. The football club also updated its profit and revenue forecasts for the full fiscal year.
The iconic Old Trafford club disclosed a net loss of 71.4 million pounds ($91.42 million) for the three months ending March 31, a stark contrast to the 5.6 million pound loss from the same period the previous year. ($1 = 0.7810 pounds)
