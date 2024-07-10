Manchester United Reports Significant Third-Quarter Loss

Manchester United reported a significant increase in net loss for the third quarter on Wednesday and adjusted its profit and revenue outlook for the entire year.

The iconic Old Trafford club disclosed a net loss of 71.4 million pounds ($91.42 million) for the three months ending March 31, a stark contrast to the 5.6 million pound loss from the same period the previous year. ($1 = 0.7810 pounds)

