Manchester United Reports Significant Third-Quarter Loss

Manchester United disclosed a larger net loss of 71.4 million pounds for the third quarter, significantly higher than last year's 5.6 million pounds. The football club also updated its profit and revenue forecasts for the full fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:37 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Manchester United reported a significant increase in net loss for the third quarter on Wednesday and adjusted its profit and revenue outlook for the entire year.

The iconic Old Trafford club disclosed a net loss of 71.4 million pounds ($91.42 million) for the three months ending March 31, a stark contrast to the 5.6 million pound loss from the same period the previous year. ($1 = 0.7810 pounds)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

