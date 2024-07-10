Scotland Preps Strong Squad for U.S. Test with Adam Hastings' Return

Scotland has selected a strong starting XV for their upcoming test against the United States in Washington D.C. on Friday. The match will mark the return of flyhalf Adam Hastings to international rugby, his first appearance since 2022. Coach Gregor Townsend has rotated his team from last week's 73-12 thrashing of Canada, featuring Hastings in a near first-choice backline.

Hastings will partner with scrumhalf George Horne, with centres Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones reunited. The back three will include wingers Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Steyn, with Kyle Rowe at fullback. Jamie Ritchie will earn his 50th cap at flanker, joining Rory Darge and number eight Matt Fagerson in the back row.

Alex Craig will earn his first cap in three years, paired with Scott Cummings in the lock position. Townsend has also configured a new front row with props Pierre Schoeman and Murphy Walker, and hooker Ewan Ashman.

Scotland has a strong track record against the U.S., winning five out of their six meetings. Their only loss came in 2018 when the U.S. secured a 30-29 victory, their first win over a Tier 1 nation since defeating France at the 1924 Olympic Games.

