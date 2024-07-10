Left Menu

Scotland Preps Strong Squad for U.S. Test with Adam Hastings' Return

Scotland has announced a robust squad for their upcoming test match against the U.S. in Washington D.C., featuring flyhalf Adam Hastings. Coach Gregor Townsend has made several rotations from their previous match against Canada. Jamie Ritchie is set to earn his 50th cap. Scotland has a dominating record against the U.S., having lost only once in their six meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:04 IST
Scotland Preps Strong Squad for U.S. Test with Adam Hastings' Return

Scotland has selected a strong starting XV for their upcoming test against the United States in Washington D.C. on Friday. The match will mark the return of flyhalf Adam Hastings to international rugby, his first appearance since 2022. Coach Gregor Townsend has rotated his team from last week's 73-12 thrashing of Canada, featuring Hastings in a near first-choice backline.

Hastings will partner with scrumhalf George Horne, with centres Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones reunited. The back three will include wingers Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Steyn, with Kyle Rowe at fullback. Jamie Ritchie will earn his 50th cap at flanker, joining Rory Darge and number eight Matt Fagerson in the back row.

Alex Craig will earn his first cap in three years, paired with Scott Cummings in the lock position. Townsend has also configured a new front row with props Pierre Schoeman and Murphy Walker, and hooker Ewan Ashman.

Scotland has a strong track record against the U.S., winning five out of their six meetings. Their only loss came in 2018 when the U.S. secured a 30-29 victory, their first win over a Tier 1 nation since defeating France at the 1924 Olympic Games.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024