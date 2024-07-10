Prakash Padukone to Mentor Indian Badminton Squad for Paris Olympics

Legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone will serve as a mentor for the Indian badminton squad at the upcoming Paris Olympics, set to commence on July 26. Padukone, who made history as the first Indian to win the All England Championship, retired in 1991 just before badminton was introduced at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

The squad comprises 15 members, including top players like Lakshya Sen, a product of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), and PV Sindhu, who has recently moved her training base to Bengaluru and announced Padukone as her mentor. This will be Sindhu's third Olympic appearance.

The support staff includes renowned coaches Pullela Gopichand, RMV Gurusaidutt, Agus Santosa, Vimal Kumar, and Mathias Boe, along with physiotherapists Zeinia Samar and Kiran Challagundla. Gopichand, India's national chief coach, and Gurusaidutt will focus on training HS Prannoy, while Boe mentors the men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, as well as the women's doubles team of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. Kiran Chalangundla is a long-time physio for the Indian team, while Zeinia Samar joined Sindhu's camp following her move to Bengaluru.

The Indian badminton squad aims to continue its medal-winning streak, following a silver and two bronze medals across the last three Olympics. The badminton events in Paris will take place from July 27 to August 5.

