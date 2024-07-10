Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky Lead Star-Studded U.S. Olympic Team to Paris
Gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Ledecky headline a 592-member U.S. Olympic team for the Paris Games. The team features 66 Olympic champions and 250 returning Olympians, aiming to top the medals table. The U.S. roster includes 314 females and 278 males, competing in 44 sports starting July 26.
Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky are set to lead a powerhouse U.S. Olympic team of 592 athletes at the upcoming Paris Games. The team aims for the top of the medals table with 66 Olympic champions and 250 returning Olympians.
Rocky Harris, USOPC Chief of Sport and Athlete Services, highlighted the unparalleled dedication and passion of the athletes. The U.S. roster, which includes 314 females and 278 males, marks the fourth consecutive Games with more women than men representing Team USA.
Featuring athletes like Sha'Carri Richardson and Logan 'Logistx' Edra, the U.S. will compete in 44 sports from July 26 to August 11, inspiring the next generation with extraordinary talent and spirit.
