Underdog USA Triumphs in Davis Cup without Star Players

A second-string United States team extended their Davis Cup winning run by dismantling Germany to top Group C in Zhuhai on Saturday, securing their quarter-finals spot in the premier men's team competition. Despite missing big names like U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe, the 32-time winners showcased formidable talent to complete a third straight win.

Brandon Nakashima gave the Americans an unassailable 2-0 lead by comfortably defeating Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-2 in the day's second singles match before the doubles action. 'It's been unbelievable this whole week. It's special to be part of this team,' said Nakashima, who achieved his third victory in his debut campaign to maintain a perfect record. 'To represent the country has always been a dream of mine since I started playing tennis, so I'm super happy that I was able to get three wins on the board for the team.'

World number 309 Reilly Opelka, back after hip and wrist surgeries, saved three match points and heightened his serve to defeat debutant Henri Squire 6-7(4), 7-6(9), 6-3 earlier in the day. The top two countries from four groups based in different cities progress to the Final 8 knockout stage in Malaga in November. Heavyweights Spain and Australia have qualified alongside the United States and Germany.

Belgium faces Brazil in Bologna later, vying to progress from Group A, while the Czech Republic takes on France in Group B with neither team in contention after losing both matches in Valencia. Finland, last year's surprise semi-finalists, meet Argentina in Manchester needing a win to stay alive in Group D.

