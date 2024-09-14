U.S. Secures Top Seeding in Davis Cup Finals

The United States secured top seeding in the Davis Cup Finals by defeating Germany 2-1 on Saturday. This win ensures a seeding in the last eight, as both teams were unbeaten heading into the match.

Taking place in Zhuhai, China, the U.S. quickly sealed their fate by winning both singles matches. Reilly Opelka rallied to beat Henri Squire 6-7 (4), 7-6 (9), 6-3, while Brandon Nakashima defeated Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-2. However, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram suffered the team's first defeat in a 6-1, 7-6 (4) loss to Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Meanwhile, Finland hopes to keep its chances alive with a match against Argentina in Manchester, and Belgium faces Brazil in Bologna. France and the Czech Republic, both already eliminated, play in Valencia. Four groups in four cities compete this week to advance to the eight-team Finals in Malaga, Spain, in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)