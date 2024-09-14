Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Ends Odisha's Unbeaten Home Streak in Thrilling Comeback

Strikes by Farukh Choudhary and Daniel Chima Chukwu led Chennaiyin FC to halt Odisha FC's 569-day unbeaten home streak with a 3-2 win in the Indian Super League. Chennaiyin will now turn their focus to their home game against Mohammedan SC on September 26.

Updated: 14-09-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:18 IST
Farukh Choudhary and Daniel Chima Chukwu's strikes enabled Chennaiyin FC to end Odisha FC's long-term unbeaten streak at home with a thrilling 3-2 victory in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

Chennaiyin snapped Odisha's 569-day unbeaten run, thanks to Farukh's brace in the second half and Chima's powerful 69th-minute strike. An early save by Samik Mitra set the tone for an electrifying match at the Kalinga Stadium.

Chennaiyin's resolve was rewarded when Farukh equalized and later put his team ahead before Chima's thunderous volley sealed the win. Despite Roy Krishna's stoppage-time goal for Odisha, Chennaiyin held firm for the victory. They now prepare to face Mohammedan SC on September 26 at home, while Odisha will visit Punjab FC on September 20.

