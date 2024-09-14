PCB Scraps Daily Allowances for Women Cricketers Sparking Dismay

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to cancel the daily allowances of women cricketers attending national training camps, causing widespread disappointment.

Although the board is now offering accommodation and three meals a day, players feel the allowances are still necessary, especially as they have gathered from various parts of the country. Tensions are high as the South African women's team has arrived for a series starting from September 17, seen as crucial preparation for the ICC Women's T20 Cup World Cup in UAE next month.

Interestingly, the men's team continues to receive allowances along with accommodations and meals. Insiders say the shift in policy comes despite ongoing major expenditures in other areas, including salaries for team mentors and stadium renovations. The move could create discontent within women's cricket, according to a former player. The board has indicated that allowances will be provided during the series and is also expected to announce central contracts for women players soon, though this is currently delayed. Last year, 19 players received central contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)