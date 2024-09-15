Harry Brook to Captain England in ODI Series Against Australia

Harry Brook is set to captain England for the first time in the upcoming one-day international series against Australia, taking over from Jos Buttler, who is sidelined with a persistent calf injury.

Buttler has been absent from competitive cricket since England's T20 World Cup semifinal defeat to India in Guyana in June. His recovery suffered a setback, forcing him to miss both the Hundred and the current series.

Brook, aged 25, has earned only 15 caps in ODI cricket but is seen as a future leader. His appointment as captain for the five-match series starting Thursday at Trent Bridge comes as England navigates a summer with different captains across all formats due to injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)