Left Menu

Harry Brook to Captain England in ODI Series Against Australia

Harry Brook is announced as England's ODI captain against Australia with Jos Buttler sidelined due to a calf injury. This will be Brook's first time captaining England in a one-day series. England has had different captains across formats this summer due to injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:11 IST
Harry Brook to Captain England in ODI Series Against Australia
Harry Brook
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Harry Brook is set to captain England for the first time in the upcoming one-day international series against Australia, taking over from Jos Buttler, who is sidelined with a persistent calf injury.

Buttler has been absent from competitive cricket since England's T20 World Cup semifinal defeat to India in Guyana in June. His recovery suffered a setback, forcing him to miss both the Hundred and the current series.

Brook, aged 25, has earned only 15 caps in ODI cricket but is seen as a future leader. His appointment as captain for the five-match series starting Thursday at Trent Bridge comes as England navigates a summer with different captains across all formats due to injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024