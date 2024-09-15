Oscar Piastri Triumphs in Thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri delivered a captivating performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, claiming victory and elevating McLaren to the top of the constructors' standings. The race, which concluded with a virtual safety car following a penultimate lap collision between Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez, was filled with dramatic moments.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who started from pole, initially led before being overtaken by Piastri on the 20th of 51 laps. Despite relentless pressure from Leclerc, Piastri maintained his lead to secure his second career win. George Russell inherited third place for Mercedes after the Sainz-Perez incident.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen finished fifth, trailing McLaren's Lando Norris, who impressed by starting 15th and ending up fourth. With seven Grand Prix races remaining, McLaren now leads Red Bull by 20 points. The race's dramatic conclusion and the performances of new talents like Oliver Bearman made it a memorable event.

