Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Triumphs in Thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri clinched victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, propelling McLaren to the top of the constructors' standings. In a race marked by intense battles and a late collision involving Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez, Piastri fended off challenges from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to secure his second career win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:11 IST
Oscar Piastri Triumphs in Thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri delivered a captivating performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, claiming victory and elevating McLaren to the top of the constructors' standings. The race, which concluded with a virtual safety car following a penultimate lap collision between Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez, was filled with dramatic moments.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who started from pole, initially led before being overtaken by Piastri on the 20th of 51 laps. Despite relentless pressure from Leclerc, Piastri maintained his lead to secure his second career win. George Russell inherited third place for Mercedes after the Sainz-Perez incident.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen finished fifth, trailing McLaren's Lando Norris, who impressed by starting 15th and ending up fourth. With seven Grand Prix races remaining, McLaren now leads Red Bull by 20 points. The race's dramatic conclusion and the performances of new talents like Oliver Bearman made it a memorable event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024