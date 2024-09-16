Toyam Sports Limited Acquires Hyderabad Franchise for Legends League Cricket

In a significant move within the sporting world, Toyam Sports Limited has acquired the Suresh Raina-led Hyderabad franchise, formerly known as the Urbanrisers Hyderabad, in the Legends League Cricket. The franchise will now compete as Toyam Hyderabad in the upcoming season starting on September 20.

Toyam Sports Limited, a prominent public listed company in sports production, promotion, and management, expressed its excitement about the acquisition. Mohamedali R. Budhwani, Chairman & Managing Director of Toyam Sports Limited, highlighted the proud achievement and the firm's mission to celebrate Hyderabad's cricketing heritage while aiming to inspire future generations of sports fans. The presence of star cricketer Suresh Raina as captain is expected to be a significant asset in their pursuit of the 2024 title.

Furthermore, Toyam Sports Limited has a robust history of organizing major sports events, including the 'Kumite 1 League' and 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt,' as well as owning teams in various leagues and sponsoring high-profile matches. This latest acquisition adds to their portfolio and demonstrates the growing trend of industry titans investing in sports franchises, similar to previous high-value deals in leagues like the IPL.

