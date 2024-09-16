Left Menu

Wrestling Champions Super League: A Power Move by Indian Olympians

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Aman Sehrawat, and Geeta Phogat have announced the launch of the Wrestling Champions Super League (WCSL). The initiative aims to support budding wrestlers in India but is yet to have the backing of the national federation. The league will feature international wrestlers and coaches to provide exposure to junior wrestlers.

In a significant move for the Indian wrestling community, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Aman Sehrawat, alongside former world championship bronze-winner Geeta Phogat, unveiled plans for the Wrestling Champions Super League (WCSL). The league aims to foster young wrestling talent across the country but has not yet secured the national federation's support.

Sakshi Malik, who had previously led a protest against the former Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, revealed her initiative alongside Phogat, a 2012 World Championship bronze medallist. The two athletes took to social media to announce their venture, mentioning Paris Games bronze-winner Aman Sehrawat would join them, though they withheld specific details about the league.

Phogat expressed hope for future support from the federation and the government, emphasizing that the league is designed by players for players. "We are doing it for the players, for their benefit. This is the idea and vision," Phogat told PTI. The league aims to bring international wrestlers and coaches to India, providing invaluable exposure to junior wrestlers and promising a world-class competitive environment.

