Race for the Next IOC President: Seven Candidates in the Spotlight

Seven candidates are vying for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee, set to replace outgoing president Thomas Bach in March 2025. The election will take place in ancient Olympia, Greece. Notable candidates include Prince Feisal Al Hussein, Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry, Johan Eliasch, David Lappartient, Juan Antonio Samaranch, and Morinari Watanabe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:16 IST
In a highly anticipated race, seven candidates are vying for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a role currently held by outgoing president Thomas Bach. The elections are slated for March 2025, with the historic setting of ancient Olympia, Greece, serving as the backdrop.

Among the contenders is Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan, 60, whose tenure on the IOC executive board began in 2019. Britain's Sebastian Coe, 67, an Olympic track and field champion, is another noteworthy candidate, known for his leadership in World Athletics and the 2012 London Olympics.

Kirsty Coventry, 41, the only female and African candidate, Zimbabwe's Sports Minister, and an Olympic swimming champion, represents Zimbabwe. Other significant contenders include Johan Eliasch, David Lappartient, Juan Antonio Samaranch, and Morinari Watanabe, each bringing distinct backgrounds and qualifications to the race.

