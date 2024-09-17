Left Menu

AFC Champions League Elite Kicks Off with Thrills and Challenges

In the newly revamped AFC Champions League Elite, Al-Nassr drew with Al-Shorta 1-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo absent due to illness. Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic was injured, adding to Al-Nassr's woes. Al-Ahli triumphed 1-0 over Persepolis, while Al-Ain began with a 1-1 draw against Al-Sadd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:09 IST
AFC Champions League Elite Kicks Off with Thrills and Challenges
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Iraq

In a historic opening for the revamped AFC Champions League Elite, Al-Nassr, missing an ailing Cristiano Ronaldo, secured a 1-1 draw against Iraq's Al-Shorta. The match, held on Monday, saw Sultan Al-Ghannam net an early goal before Mohammed Dawood equalized for Al-Shorta.

Ronaldo, who remains in Riyadh due to a viral infection, has yet to win a major trophy with Al-Nassr, his current club. Additionally, Al-Nassr faced another setback when Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic was injured early in the second half.

In another gripping match, Al-Ahli, one of Saudi Arabia's star-studded teams, clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over Iran's Persepolis, courtesy of Franck Kessie's first-minute goal. Despite Riyad Mahrez's missed penalty, Al-Ahli managed to hold on. Meanwhile, Al-Ain of the UAE recorded a 1-1 draw with Qatar's Al-Sadd, and Esteghlal of Iran stunned Al-Gharafa of Qatar with a 3-0 win. The tournament's 24 teams are split into east and west geographic zones, with eight games per team before progressing to the knockout stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024