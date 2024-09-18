Stefano Pioli Takes the Helm at Al-Nassr

Stefano Pioli has been appointed as the new manager of Al-Nassr, replacing Luis Castro, according to a statement released by the Saudi Pro League club on Wednesday.

The decision comes after Al-Nassr, home to star player Cristiano Ronaldo, experienced a lackluster start to the season under the Portuguese coach.

Pioli, who previously led Milan to an Italian Championship in the 2021-2022 season, is expected to begin his tenure when Al-Nassr faces Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq this Friday. The terms of Pioli's contract were not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)