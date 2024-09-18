Stefano Pioli Takes the Helm at Al-Nassr
Stefano Pioli has been appointed as the new manager of Al-Nassr, replacing Luis Castro. Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, announced the decision following a slow start to the season. Pioli, former Milan coach, starts his tenure against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq on Friday.
Stefano Pioli has been appointed as the new manager of Al-Nassr, replacing Luis Castro, according to a statement released by the Saudi Pro League club on Wednesday.
The decision comes after Al-Nassr, home to star player Cristiano Ronaldo, experienced a lackluster start to the season under the Portuguese coach.
Pioli, who previously led Milan to an Italian Championship in the 2021-2022 season, is expected to begin his tenure when Al-Nassr faces Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq this Friday. The terms of Pioli's contract were not disclosed.
