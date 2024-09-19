PSG Scrapes a Narrow Victory Over Girona in the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain narrowly escaped with a 1-0 victory against Girona in their opening Champions League match of the post-galactico era. The lone goal came in stoppage time, courtesy of a blunder by Girona's goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, who mishandled a cross from Nuno Mendes.

For the first time in over a decade, PSG began their Champions League campaign without a marquee 'galactico' player. This match also marked PSG's first without Kylian Mbappé in seven years, following his move to Real Madrid. Despite the change in roster, PSG struggled to create clear-cut chances and found themselves under criticism from fans and coach Luis Enrique.

The Parc des Princes crowd grew restless as the match wore on, and PSG failed to dominate. Midfielders Warren Zaïre-Emery and Marco Asensio had limited opportunities, and Girona's strong defense kept them at bay. Ultimately, it was Gazzaniga's late mistake that handed PSG the win, highlighting the need for improvement in their upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)