Ravichandran Ashwin's Heroics Lead India's Comeback Against Bangladesh

India's Ravichandran Ashwin smashed a crucial hundred and partnered with Ravindra Jadeja in an impressive rearguard action as the hosts recovered from a top order collapse to reach 339 for six against Bangladesh on the opening day of the first test on Thursday.

In the morning session at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium, Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud's three-wicket burst left India reeling at 34-3 within the first hour. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 56, but it was the monumental 195-run unbroken stand for the seventh wicket between Ashwin and Jadeja that brought India back into the game.

Ashwin's unbeaten 102 off 112 balls, marking his sixth test century, included 10 fours and two sixes. Jadeja, on 86, was nearing his fifth test century. 'On a surface like this with a bit of spice, if you're going after the ball, might as well go after it really hard,' Ashwin remarked.

Bangladesh had dominated the first two sessions after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto chose to field. However, Ashwin and Jadeja's counter-attack shifted the momentum. Early dismissals, including that of captain Rohit Sharma and key players Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, put India on the back foot before the heroic partnership changed the course of the day.

