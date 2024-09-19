Left Menu

Young Kiwi Pacer William O'Rourke Shines in Dominant Test Performance

William O'Rourke becomes the third-youngest bowler to secure a five-wicket haul in Asia, steering New Zealand to a strong position against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle. Contributions from Tom Latham and Kane Williamson ensured a solid showing for the Kiwis.

Updated: 19-09-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:23 IST
William o'Rourke. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

Young New Zealand pacer William O'Rourke etched his name in the record books by becoming the third-youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in Asia. His stellar performance of 5/55 in 18.5 overs was complemented by noteworthy half-centuries from Tom Latham and Kane Williamson, positioning New Zealand dominantly against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle on Thursday.

O'Rourke dismissed key players including Pathum Nissanka (27), Dimuth Karunaratne (2), Angelo Mathews (36), Ramesh Mendis (14), and Asitha Fernando (0) with an impressive economy rate of 2.92. The youngest bowler to achieve this feat in Asia remains Bruce Taylor, who did so at 21 years and 236 days against India in 1965.

Sri Lanka's innings was highlighted by resilient knocks from Kamindu Mendis, who scored 114 runs off 173 balls, and Kusal Mendis, who contributed 50 off 68 balls. Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips also impressed with the ball, taking two wickets each. New Zealand's response started with a strong half-century stand between Tom Latham and Devon Conway. Further contributions from Latham (70) and Williamson (55), along with supporting roles from Rachin Ravindra (39) and Daryl Mitchell (41), led the Kiwis to 255/4 by the end of day two. Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was Sri Lanka's top bowler, ending the day with figures of 2/31.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 305 (Kamindu Mendis 114, Kusal Mendis 50, William O'Rourke 5/55) lead New Zealand 255/4 (Tom Latham 70, Kane Williamson 55, Dhananjaya de Silva 2/31) by 50 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

