Graham Arnold Resigns as Australian Men's Soccer Team Coach

Graham Arnold has stepped down as head coach of Australia's men's soccer team after six years in charge, following two poor performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. He cited a need for change for himself and the program. Arnold's tenure included Australia's best World Cup finish and quarterfinal exits at the Asian Cup.

Updated: 20-09-2024 08:52 IST
Graham Arnold has resigned as head coach of the Australian men's soccer team after six years in charge and following two recent poor performances by the Socceroos in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

Soccer Australia announced on Friday that Arnold advised them earlier this week of his decision to resign. The organization will now begin a search for a new head coach.

Arnold, who had served as the head coach since August 2018, said he made the decision for what is best for the nation, the players, and Football Australia. Arnold oversaw Australia's best-ever finish at a World Cup and two quarterfinal exits at the Asian Cup.

Under Arnold's leadership, Australia did not qualify directly for the World Cup two years ago but made it to Qatar 2022. Once there, Australia beat Denmark and Tunisia before narrowly losing to eventual winners Argentina in the last 16. Despite being offered a new four-year deal following the Qatar performance, Arnold opted to resign after a disappointing start to the 2026 qualifiers.

The Socceroos will host China in Adelaide on Oct. 10 and face undefeated Japan in Saitama on Oct. 15. Football Australia chief executive James Johnson remarked that Arnold's departure marks the end of an era for Australian football, highlighting his significant contributions to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

