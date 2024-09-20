Left Menu

India's Strong Start Against Bangladesh in Opening Test

India scored 376 in their first innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh. Ravichandran Ashwin scored 113, with contributions from Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking five wickets.

Updated: 20-09-2024 10:41 IST
India's Strong Start Against Bangladesh in Opening Test
India were all out for 376 in their first innings on day two of the opening test against Bangladesh on Friday.

Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored for the hosts with an impressive 113, while Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed with scores of 86 and 56, respectively.

Bangladesh found a star in Hasan Mahmud, who led their bowling attack by claiming 5-83, proving to be the standout performer for his side.

