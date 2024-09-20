Williams Backs Argentine Rookie Franco Colapinto for F1 Seat Amid Talks with Sauber

Williams is eager to assist Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto in securing a Formula One race seat next season, with team boss James Vowles open to discussions with Sauber. Speaking at the Singapore Grand Prix, Vowles highlighted Colapinto's remarkable performances that might interest Sauber, who will become the Audi factory team in 2026.

Sauber has not yet confirmed a second driver for next season, and Vowles noted that while he hasn't had extensive talks with Sauber's new boss Mattia Binotto, he's open to collaboration. Colapinto's commendable outings, particularly at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, further bolster his case.

Williams is also in dialogues with Asian businesses to expand the sport's reach in the region. Commercial adviser Peter Kenyon emphasized the growing importance of Asia as a market, indicating potential new races and broader engagement in the future.

