From Village Hero to Pro Kabaddi Star: Guman Singh's Inspiring Journey

Guman Singh, from Sherpur village in Haryana, joins an elite list of PKL Crorepatis after being signed by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.97 crore. His journey reflects PKL's transformative impact on kabaddi, showcasing his rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the league's top players.

Guman Singh. (Photo- PKL). Image Credit: ANI
Guman Singh, hailing from the quaint village of Sherpur in Haryana, recently joined an elite list of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Crorepatis during the season 11 player auction. Singh's journey highlights the transformative impact of the PKL, which is set to begin its 11th season on October 18.

Signed by the Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.97 crore, Singh emerged as one of the most impressive young raiders in PKL season 10, scoring 163 raid points in 18 matches for U Mumba. Despite an initial interest in cricket, he switched to kabaddi after his uncle recognized his potential. "I started playing to escape studies, but soon realized the benefits and decided to pursue it as a career," Singh shared.

At 15, Singh moved away from his family to train at the Narwal Kabaddi and Sports Academy. His dedication paid off when he landed a spot with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL season 7. Although his time with the team was brief, the experience proved invaluable. "I learned a lot even though I didn't play much," he said. Singh's breakout moment came with the Patna Pirates in season 8, under coach Ram Mehar Singh, scoring 95 raid points in 19 matches.

This year, Singh was the third-most expensive player in the season 11 auction. Joining Gujarat Giants' raiding core alongside Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh, Singh remains optimistic despite the pressure. "Coach Sahab told me to train with an open mind and not to take tension," Singh explained. Reflecting on his journey, Singh expressed gratitude for what kabaddi has given him, including building a house for his family and securing a job in the Railways.

