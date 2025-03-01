U Mumba Launches 'Yuva Mumba' to Scout Next-Gen Kabaddi Stars

In a bid to harness potential and scout future talents, U Mumba has unveiled 'Yuva Mumba,' a youth-centric team focused on developing young Kabaddi athletes. This initiative underscores the franchise's long-standing commitment to nurturing young talent and elevating Indian Kabaddi.

Dedicating efforts towards building a youthful squad, Yuva Mumba comprises players aged between 18 and 23, heralded as New Young Players (NYPs). These budding athletes include former team members Mukilan S, Lokesh Ghosliya, and Deepak Kundu, alongside promising talents scouted nationwide.

Yuva Mumba is set to make its competitive debut on March 6 in Haridwar at the Yuva Kabaddi Series All-Star Championship. With Rakesh Kumar as the newly appointed Head Coach, U Mumba aims to solidify their youth pipeline and enrich the professional circuit, backed by insights from CEO Suhail Chandhok.

(With inputs from agencies.)