Sydney Swans Secure Grand Final Berth with Decisive Win Over Port Adelaide

The Sydney Swans trounced Port Adelaide Power by 36 points in a sudden-death preliminary final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, securing their place in next week's Australian Football League (AFL) season decider. The Swans, who were crushed by 112 points in their last encounter with the Power in August, exacted their revenge with a 14.11 (95) to 8.11 (59) win to earn their fifth grand final appearance under head coach John Longmire since 2011.

Topping the league table, the Swans last claimed a premiership in 2012 and narrowly missed out in 2014, 2016, and 2022. "We've got a special team to bounce back like we did," said Swans midfielder Isaac Heeney, who contributed 24 disposals and two goals. "We're a different team to 2022, we're a bit more mature."

Although Sydney conceded the opening goal through a free kick awarded to Jase Burgoyne, they dominated the forward half and kicked eight straight goals from set shots, garnering a 25-point lead at halftime. Key forwards Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey scored two and three goals respectively, though McDonald was later substituted due to a foot injury. Despite a brief resurgence by Port Adelaide with two goals from Connor Rozee, the game was already decided.

Pursuing their third premiership since the AFL became a national competition in 1990, the Swans await the outcome of Saturday's Geelong Cats versus Brisbane Lions playoff to determine their opponent. Port Adelaide's elimination means head coach Ken Hinkley, fined by the AFL for last week's post-match conduct, remains without a grand final appearance after 12 seasons.

