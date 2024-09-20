Left Menu

Ashwin's Dilemma: Choosing Between His Century Feats Against England and Bangladesh

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's seasoned spinner, faced a dilemma in choosing which of his century feats—against England in 2021 or the recent one against Bangladesh in Chennai—he cherished more. Both innings came during crucial moments, helping India gain control in respective matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finds himself in a quandary, unable to pick between his heroic century against England in 2021 and his recent hundred against Bangladesh at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ashwin's 106 off 148 deliveries in 2021 turned the tide in India's favor against England at the same venue.

Fast forward to three years later, with India struggling at 144/6 against Bangladesh, Ashwin delivered another masterclass. His crucial 113 runs alongside Ravindra Jadeja set the tone for the opening Test, enabling India to gain control on a benign Chennai surface. Post the second day's play, Ashwin admitted he couldn't choose between the two centuries.

"Both. The England Test had so much riding on it. We lost the first one and came to the second. I felt like I was making a sort of comeback. I've worked a lot on maximizing my shots and playing fast bowling," Ashwin said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. The 38-year-old utilized his extensive career experience to pull India out of trouble, focusing on each delivery with a batter's mindset.

Besides Ashwin and Jadeja's efforts, India's pacers—Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj—excelled, taking eight wickets and reducing Bangladesh to 149. India ended the day with a commanding lead of 308 runs. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

