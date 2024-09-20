Bumrah Shines as India Dominates Bangladesh in Chennai Test

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah expressed his delight at being an inspiration for young cricketers, following his impressive performance against Bangladesh in the first Test at Chennai. Bumrah played a pivotal role in helping India establish a significant lead by the end of day three.

In an interview with JioCinema post-match, Bumrah, who recently surpassed 400 international wickets, cautioned youngsters against copying his unique bowling action. 'I don't know how to react to being called an inspiration. I used to watch and learn from fast bowlers on television as a kid. While I'm happy to inspire, I don't recommend copying my action. It's about finding your own way,' he said.

Bumrah also spoke about maintaining a balanced mindset amidst praise and criticism. 'I strive to give my best for India. It's a dream to play for my country, and there are no complaints. I focus on what I can control and aim to perform to the best of my abilities,' he added.

Bangladesh, choosing to field first, had India struggling at 34/3. However, contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal (56) and Rishabh Pant (39) helped stabilize the innings. Ravichandran Ashwin (113) and Ravindra Jadeja (86*) then forged a 199-run partnership, pushing India's score to 376. Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud shone with the ball, taking 5/83.

In reply, Bangladesh faced frequent dismissals with Shakib Al Hasan (32) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) providing some resistance. Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) dismantled the Bangladeshi batting line-up. India's second innings saw them at 81/3, with Gill (33*) and Pant (12*) taking the lead to 308 runs as the top order faltered once again.

Bumrah's performance and leadership have not only fortified India's position in the Test but have also provided a beacon of excellence for budding cricketers. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)