Cristiano Ronaldo Shines as Al-Nassr Secures 3-0 Victory

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring as Al-Nassr defeated Ettifaq 3-0, giving Stefano Pioli a victorious debut as coach of the Saudi Arabian club on Friday.

The Italian, who led AC Milan to the Serie A title in 2022, was appointed on Wednesday, replacing Luis Castro. The Portuguese coach was dismissed following Al-Nassr's slow season start with just one win in three Saudi Pro League games.

Ronaldo, who missed Al-Nassr's 1-1 draw in the AFC Champions League Elite with Al-Shorta due to a viral infection, scored from the penalty spot after 33 minutes, adding his third goal of the season.

In the second half, Salem Al-Najdi and Anderson Talisca also scored. This defeat marked Ettifaq's first loss of the season, leaving Steven Gerrard's team in third place, while Al-Nassr moved up to fourth.

In other matches, two goals from Ivan Toney helped Al-Ahli beat Damac 4-2, moving them to fifth place. Toney set up Gabri Veiga before scoring himself, with Roberto Firmino adding another.

Current leaders Al-Hilal and second-placed Al-Ittihad are set to clash on Saturday.