Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo Shines as Al-Nassr Secures 3-0 Victory

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr's 3-0 win against Ettifaq, marking a successful debut for Stefano Pioli as the club's new coach. The game was part of the Saudi Pro League, where Al-Nassr climbed to fourth in the standings. Ivan Toney also shined, helping Al-Ahli beat Damac 4-2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:22 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Shines as Al-Nassr Secures 3-0 Victory
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring as Al-Nassr defeated Ettifaq 3-0, giving Stefano Pioli a victorious debut as coach of the Saudi Arabian club on Friday.

The Italian, who led AC Milan to the Serie A title in 2022, was appointed on Wednesday, replacing Luis Castro. The Portuguese coach was dismissed following Al-Nassr's slow season start with just one win in three Saudi Pro League games.

Ronaldo, who missed Al-Nassr's 1-1 draw in the AFC Champions League Elite with Al-Shorta due to a viral infection, scored from the penalty spot after 33 minutes, adding his third goal of the season.

In the second half, Salem Al-Najdi and Anderson Talisca also scored. This defeat marked Ettifaq's first loss of the season, leaving Steven Gerrard's team in third place, while Al-Nassr moved up to fourth.

In other matches, two goals from Ivan Toney helped Al-Ahli beat Damac 4-2, moving them to fifth place. Toney set up Gabri Veiga before scoring himself, with Roberto Firmino adding another.

Current leaders Al-Hilal and second-placed Al-Ittihad are set to clash on Saturday.

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024