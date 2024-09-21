Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Withdraws from China Open Due to Personal Reasons

Defending champion Iga Swiatek has announced her withdrawal from the upcoming China Open in Beijing. Citing personal reasons, Swiatek expressed her regret over not participating this year, having enjoyed her time and victory at the event last year. Other withdrawals include Maria Sakkari and Danielle Collins due to injury and illness respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:30 IST
Iga Swiatek Image Credit: Wikipidea
World top-ranked and defending champion Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from next week's China Open in Beijing, citing personal reasons.

Swiatek and the WTA Tour announced her withdrawal on Friday.

''Due to personal matters, I'm forced to withdraw from the China Open in Beijing. I'm very sorry as I had an amazing time playing and winning this tournament last year and was really looking forward to being back there,'' Swiatek said. ''I'm sorry I won't be a part of it this time.” Swiatek has won four of the previous eight WTA 1000-level events played this year but last competed in New York two weeks ago at the U.S. Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek also withdrew from this week's Korea Open in Seoul, citing fatigue.

Others to withdraw from the China Open are No. 9-ranked Maria Sakkari, with a continuing shoulder injury, and Danielle Collins, who has an illness.

U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will be the top-seeded player in Beijing, a tournament at which she has reached the quarterfinals twice in three career appearances. U.S. Open runner-up Pegula is expected to be seeded No. 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

