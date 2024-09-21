Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Exciting Transfers, Comebacks, and Historic Achievements

This sports news roundup covers major events such as driver swaps between Rick Ware Racing and Spire Motorsports, Indiana Fever entering the WNBA playoffs, Francisco Cerundolo's upset in the ATP Laver Cup, and Ozzie Albies' return to the Braves. Other highlights include Shohei Ohtani’s historic Major League Baseball performance and Joel Embiid's contract extension.

Updated: 21-09-2024 10:26 IST
Rick Ware Racing and Spire Motorsports are set for a significant change as they swap drivers Corey LaJoie and Justin Haley. This move is aimed at getting a head start on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with both new drivers debuting at Kansas Speedway.

Despite a shaky finish to their season, the Indiana Fever have made it to the WNBA playoffs. Led by Caitlin Clark, they face an uphill battle against the third-seeded Connecticut Sun.

In tennis, Francisco Cerundolo of Team World pulled off an upset in the Laver Cup, defeating Team Europe's Casper Ruud in straight sets. Team Europe and Team World are now tied at 2-2.

Ozzie Albies is back in action for the Atlanta Braves after recovering from a wrist fracture. The three-time All-Star was reinstated just before the Braves' series opener against the Miami Marlins.

Japan celebrated as Shohei Ohtani became the first Major League Baseball player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. His phenomenal performance has made headlines worldwide.

In NASCAR, Alex Bowman clinched the pole position for the Bristol Night Race, edging out teammate William Byron in a nail-biting finish.

Joel Embiid has signed a lucrative three-year extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, bringing the total value of his contract to $301 million.

The Brooklyn Nets and Baltimore Ravens also made headlines with new signings and contract extensions. Guard Killian Hayes and forward Tyrese Martin have joined the Nets, while running back Justice Hill has signed a two-year extension with the Ravens.

