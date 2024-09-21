Left Menu

All Blacks Secure Thrilling Victory over Wallabies in Rugby Championship

New Zealand's All Blacks achieved a dramatic 31-28 victory over Australia's Wallabies in the Rugby Championship, scoring four early tries and surviving a late comeback. Despite yellow cards and a strong Australian rally, the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup. Australia's second half was notable for a robust fightback, although insufficient to overturn their early deficit.

21-09-2024
New Zealand's All Blacks achieved a thrilling 31-28 victory over Australia's Wallabies in a Rugby Championship match at Stadium Australia on Saturday. Scoring four tries in the first 25 minutes, the All Blacks maintained their lead despite a late Australian comeback and playing with 13 men in the final moments.

The Wallabies will draw some positives from their second half performance, particularly after their heavy 67-27 loss to Argentina two weeks prior. Nonetheless, their effort fell short as early errors proved costly, and their Bledisloe Cup drought extended to 23 years.

Will Jordan scored the opening try for New Zealand within two minutes, followed by Rieko Ioane and Caleb Clarke, bringing the score to 21-0 within the first quarter. Despite their own errors, Australia responded with tries from Fraser McReight and Matt Faessler, but New Zealand extended their lead to 31-14 with Damian McKenzie's penalty. The final score stood at 31-28, securing an eighth consecutive win for New Zealand over Australia.

