Oakland A's Bid Farewell, Head to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics owner, John Fisher, apologized to fans for the team's impending move to Las Vegas. The transition stems from failed negotiations for a new Oakland stadium. The A's will play their last home game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sept. 26 before moving to Las Vegas in 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 06:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 06:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher issued an apology to fans on Monday for the team's upcoming move to Las Vegas, attributing the relocation to unsuccessful talks for a new stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The A's, residing in Oakland since 1968, will play their final home game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sept. 26, with their last game as the Oakland A's occurring three days later in Seattle. Fisher, expressing regret in a letter to fans, acknowledged their disappointment and said, "Though I wish I could speak to each one of you individually, I can tell you this from the heart: we tried. Staying in Oakland was our goal, it was our mission, and we failed to achieve it. And for that, I am genuinely sorry."

Failed negotiations with city officials, to build a new stadium, were cited as the primary barrier, marking the end of an era for Oakland's storied franchise. Come 2028, the team will be playing at a new $1.5 billion stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, continuing a legacy that began in Philadelphia back in 1901.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

