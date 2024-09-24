Left Menu

Raducanu Withdraws from China Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu, former U.S. Open champion, withdrew from the China Open due to a foot injury incurred during the Korea Open quarter-finals. This marks another setback for the 21-year-old, who has been grappling with injuries since her 2021 U.S. Open victory. The men's ATP 500 tournament also suffers with Alexander Zverev's withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:34 IST
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu, the former U.S. Open champion, has announced her withdrawal from the China Open due to a foot injury. Raducanu, who has been hampered by injuries since her 2021 New York triumph, sustained her latest setback during the Korea Open quarter-finals against Daria Kasatkina.

The 21-year-old sprained ligaments in her foot, necessitating further healing time. Despite her rising to 54th in the world rankings, Raducanu's injuries continue to sideline her from major events, including the upcoming WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing.

Raducanu is not alone in her decision; former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, world number one Iga Swiatek, and three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur have also opted out of the Beijing event. Additionally, the men's ATP 500 tournament will miss world number two Alexander Zverev, who has withdrawn due to pneumonia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

