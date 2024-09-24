INDE Racing Makes Historic Podium Finish in FIM E-xplorer World Cup

INDE Racing, the first Indian team to compete in the FIM E-xplorer World Cup, made history by securing third place in the electric off-road racing competition. The team earned 479 points across four rounds to achieve this commendable finish in their debut season. Ahead of them were Bonnell and Honda's Racing teams, which finished first and second with 498 and 490 points, respectively.

Sandra Gomez, a standout female rider for INDE Racing, topped the season with 271 points. Teammates Spenser Wilton and Runar Sudamann scored 162 and 46 points, respectively, to finish third in the men's category. Reflecting on the team's achievements, Spenser Wilton said, 'Yesterday was a very good day for the team—we earned a men's P3 and a women's P1, which led to clinching third overall in the World Championship. The track was challenging, but the whole team put in a tremendous effort.'

Sandra Gomez also shared her thoughts, stating, 'Our goal was to compete against the leading group in the final two races, and I'm very pleased to have accomplished that. The track required a lot of skill, but we pushed through to secure the overall championship.' The team started the season strong, with Sandra securing first place and Spenser landing fourth in Osaka, followed by another podium finish for Sandra in Oslo. The season concluded with two more podium finishes in Crans-Montana.

Team owner Abhishek Kankanala expressed his excitement, saying, 'We have about 300 million bikers in India, and for the first time, they have a team to cheer for that truly belongs to the country. Finishing third overall in our first season is a significant achievement that resonates with the aspirations of young Indian bikers.'

