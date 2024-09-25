Left Menu

Bangladesh Coach Hathurusinghe Critiques Team's Test Performance

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe noted his team's failure to maximize their potential during the first Test against India but vowed a stronger effort in the upcoming match. Key players such as Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan struggled to convert their starts into significant scores, leading to a significant defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:47 IST
Bangladesh Coach Hathurusinghe Critiques Team's Test Performance
performance

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe has publicly criticized his team's failure to leverage their potential in the opening Test against India but assured fans of a more strategic approach in the upcoming pivotal match.

Despite promising starts from players like Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh faltered with numerous batsmen failing to convert their initial scores into larger innings, resulting in a comprehensive defeat.

Hathurusinghe emphasized the necessity of adopting a holistic approach towards team selection, focused on performance rather than left-right combinations, and highlighted the unpredictable pitch conditions at Green Park stadium that could influence team dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

