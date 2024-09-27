Left Menu

Dwayne Bravo Retires and Joins Kolkata Knight Riders as Mentor

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has retired from professional cricket after 21 years and joined IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor. The 40-year-old announced his retirement due to a groin injury, ending his participation in the Caribbean Premier League. He transitions to a coaching role after a prolific career.

Retirement

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from professional cricket after a stellar 21-year career. The 40-year-old, who recently suffered a groin injury, stated that he could no longer withstand the physical toll of the sport.

Bravo has transitioned smoothly into a new role, joining the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor. His expertise and experience are expected to be invaluable to the team. Bravo made the announcement in a social media post, expressing his gratitude and explaining his decision.

Over his illustrious career, Bravo emerged as the most successful bowler in Twenty20 cricket, amassing 631 wickets. He also played 40 tests and 164 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the West Indies. Since retiring from international cricket in 2021, Bravo has ventured into coaching, serving as the bowling coach for IPL's Chennai Super Kings and the Afghanistan national team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

