Hero’s Welcome: Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Returns After Paris Olympics Triumph

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra received a rousing welcome at the Sports University of Haryana in Sonipat's Rai on Friday. Neeraj returned to India earlier this month after his silver medal triumph at the Paris Olympics and a remarkable Diamond League final performance.

Despite his impressive achievements, Neeraj has yet to reach the elusive 90-meter mark but remains optimistic. 'There is time for that, no worries,' he told ANI, chuckling when asked about his future goals.

Neeraj sustained an injury during practice, revealing a fracture in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand. The timing of the injury means he will be sidelined for the rest of the year. 'The season has ended, so it will recover well,' Neeraj said, addressing concerns about his condition.

Following his silver medal at the Paris Olympics, where he missed the gold to his arch-rival Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj is setting his sights on future competitions, taking a step-by-step approach toward the LA 2028 Olympics. 'There is a lot of time for LA28; next year, the World Championship will take place, so I will prepare for it,' he added.

A heartwarming moment occurred when children formed two rows and applauded Neeraj's arrival at the Sports University. Waving at the smiling children, Neeraj expressed his joy, saying, 'It always feels good to come here. I wanted to discuss how we can increase the number of medals.'

In the Diamond League final, Neeraj started strong with an 86.82-meter throw, securing second place behind Grenada's Anderson Peters. He followed up with throws of 83.49m, 82.04m, 83.30m, and 86.46m, just falling short of Peters.

At the Paris Olympics, Neeraj secured a silver medal with an impressive 89.45-meter throw. His rival, Arshad Nadeem, clinched gold with a record-breaking 92.97-meter throw, while Anderson Peters secured bronze with 88.54 meters.

(With inputs from agencies.)