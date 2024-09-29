Left Menu

Katy Perry's Penguin Crush: The Internet's New Furry Obsession

Pesto, a large king penguin chick at an Australian aquarium, has captivated the internet and drawn the admiration of U.S. pop star Katy Perry. During her visit to Melbourne for the AFL Grand Final, Perry expressed her affection for Pesto, adding to the bird's growing fame.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 10:26 IST
Katy Perry's Penguin Crush: The Internet's New Furry Obsession
File photo. Image Credit: Image Credit : wikimedia

Pesto, a gigantic king penguin chick residing in an Australian aquarium, has become an internet sensation. The bird has attracted numerous visitors, including U.S. pop icon Katy Perry.

Perry, in Melbourne to perform at the Australian Football League Grand Final, appeared on Channel Seven expressing her desire to 'kiss Pesto.'

The newfound fandom from Perry has only heightened the public's interest in the endearing penguin, making Pesto a star in his own right.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024