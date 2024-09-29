Katy Perry's Penguin Crush: The Internet's New Furry Obsession

Pesto, a gigantic king penguin chick residing in an Australian aquarium, has become an internet sensation. The bird has attracted numerous visitors, including U.S. pop icon Katy Perry.

Perry, in Melbourne to perform at the Australian Football League Grand Final, appeared on Channel Seven expressing her desire to 'kiss Pesto.'

The newfound fandom from Perry has only heightened the public's interest in the endearing penguin, making Pesto a star in his own right.

(With inputs from agencies.)