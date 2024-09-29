Katy Perry's Penguin Crush: The Internet's New Furry Obsession
Pesto, a large king penguin chick at an Australian aquarium, has captivated the internet and drawn the admiration of U.S. pop star Katy Perry. During her visit to Melbourne for the AFL Grand Final, Perry expressed her affection for Pesto, adding to the bird's growing fame.
Perry, in Melbourne to perform at the Australian Football League Grand Final, appeared on Channel Seven expressing her desire to 'kiss Pesto.'
The newfound fandom from Perry has only heightened the public's interest in the endearing penguin, making Pesto a star in his own right.
