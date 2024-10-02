Current Sports News Highlights: From Dolphins' Struggles to LeBron’s Legacy

The Miami Dolphins are sticking with Tyler Huntley as their quarterback, despite a string of defeats that has left them with a 1-3 record. The Dolphins coach, Mike McDaniel, confirmed this decision as the team faces a crucial game against the New England Patriots.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is eyeing a return to action on opening night after a lengthy absence due to a severe knee injury. The 26-year-old has not played since January 2022 but hopes to be back after multiple surgeries.

Former MLB star Pete Rose died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, said the Clark County coroner's office. The 83-year-old's passing was attributed to natural causes and diabetes mellitus.

Las Vegas Raiders' WR Davante Adams has addressed rumors about his health and potential trade talks. A social media post liked by Coach Antonio Pierce has fueled speculation about Adams' future with the team.

Arizona Diamondbacks' owner Ken Kendrick expressed regret over acquiring Jordan Montgomery, labeling it a 'horrible decision' following the team's playoff elimination.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. This suspension will see him miss key matches against the Seahawks, Texans, Jets, and Titans.

NBA legend LeBron James declares his legacy secure as he enters his 22nd season. LeBron, excited about playing alongside his son Bronny, also celebrated Team USA's gold medal at the Paris Games this summer.

Steelers' QB Russell Wilson is ramping up his practice participation to overcome a calf injury. Coach Mike Tomlin emphasized the need for Wilson to prove his health before making lineup decisions.

The Kansas City Royals secured a 1-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles in their playoff opener, with Cole Ragans striking out eight in six innings and Bobby Witt Jr. driving in the winning run.

New England Revolution's Dylan Borrero received an additional one-match ban and a fine after his red card incident during a game against Charlotte FC.

