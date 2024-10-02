Babar Azam Steps Down Again as Pakistan's White-Ball Cricket Captain

Babar Azam has once again resigned from his position as Pakistan's white-ball cricket captain, marking the second time in 11 months. The prolific cricketer cited a need to focus on his game and lessen his workload as the primary reasons for stepping down.

Last year, Babar stepped down from captaincy after Pakistan failed to reach the knockout stage of the 50-overs World Cup, only to return as captain ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup. Despite his leadership, Pakistan did not advance to the Super Eight stage in the tournament.

In a post on social media platform X, Babar expressed his gratitude and detailed his reasons for relinquishing the role: "It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role. By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth."

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) supported his decision, highlighting his professionalism and dedication to improving his performance for the team's benefit. The PCB acknowledged his significant contributions as a captain and his ongoing value as a world-class batter and senior team member. Pakistan, under Babar's captaincy in his second stint, won six out of 13 T20 matches but experienced the biggest upset of the T20 World Cup after losing to hosts United States.

Pakistan is set to host England in a three-test series starting Monday in Multan and will travel to Australia for ODI and T20 matches in November.

