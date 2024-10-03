Left Menu

South Africa Dominates Ireland: Bavuma Hails First ODI Victory as 'Good Start'

South Africa secured a commanding 139-run victory over Ireland in the first ODI, with standout performances from Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs. Captain Temba Bavuma praised the team's efforts and the variety in their pace attack, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 10:05 IST
Temba Bavuma (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma expressed satisfaction with his team's performance after they defeated Ireland by 139 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series. Bavuma lauded Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs for their impressive innings, which set the stage for the win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

In his post-match comments, Bavuma highlighted the strong showing from the South African pacers, who effectively maintained pressure on their opponents. He acknowledged the contributions of the pace trio Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, and Ottneil Baartman, noting, 'It is a good start to the series.'

After winning the toss and electing to bat, South Africa posted a competitive total of 271/9. Rickelton scored 91 runs, while Stubbs added 79 runs, propelling the team to a solid position. Despite Mark Adair's four-wicket haul for Ireland, the hosts were bowled out for 132, with South Africa leading the series 1-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)

