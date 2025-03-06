"I think he's a fantastic leader", Vernon Philander backs Temba Bavuma

Former South African veteran fast bowler Vernon Philander has backed South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma to continue leading the side in ODIs. South Africa lost the 2nd semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy to New Zealand, falling short of 50 runs chasing 363 at Lahore. Bavuma, with Rassie van der Dussen, had a decent partnership, with both the batters crossing the 50-run mark, followed by David Miller scoring a brilliant century.

But despite all the efforts, Proteas' streak of heartbreaks continued as they suffered yet another loss in an ICC Knockout tournament match. Following the defeat against New Zealand, Philander felt Bavuma should continue leading South Africa and has done a terrific job as a leader. "I think he's a fantastic leader. I think what he has done over the last 24 months is that he has started to win that change room over. I think he has done phenomenally well in the Test match arena where they will play the 2025 championship final, and I do not think we play near enough ODI cricket to play judgment down on it," Philander said on ESPNcricinfo's Match Day show. "But if you look at his numbers, you look at his records in ODI cricket, I think he has been a wonderful player for South Africa. I think he has led from the front with the bat. Of course, this evening he just could not get going, but yeah they were heavily reliant on his form to get South Africa to where they are this evening - obviously falling one hurdle short of another final," he added. Philander felt that it was too early for Bavuma to take a call on his captaincy, and he thought he had two years left in him.

"But I would not make a call too early. It's still in the early days. I think Temba still has a couple of years left in him," Philander said. "I just think Cricket South Africa will need to have an overall look at the way they approach, the way they prepare for ICC tournaments." Philander also said that Cricket South Africa should take an overall look at the approach for thier preparation of ICC events. He felt the coaches and video analysts should look on how to make players more effective.

"And that starts from the top - from your coaches, from your video analysis: 'What's going to make my players more effective?' and then you give the charge over to the captain and say 'off you go'. So yeah, I just think a lot more planning that needs to be taking place heading into these tournaments," he added. This is South Africa's 3rd knockout stage exit in the ICC events in last 2 years, they failed to defend 212 against Australia back in the semifinal of 50 world cup followed by a narrow seven-wicket defeat in the final of T20 World Cup final against India back in 2024. The inaugural ICC Champions Trophy, then known as the ICC Knockout back in 1998, remains their only major ICC title win. However, they could add a title to their cabinet if they beat Australia in the final of ICC World Test Championship in June this year. (ANI)

