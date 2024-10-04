Left Menu

India to Face Vietnam in Rescheduled Friendly After Lebanon's Withdrawal

The Indian senior men's football team will play Vietnam on October 12, following Lebanon's withdrawal from a tri-nation tournament. This match will be an official friendly impacting FIFA Rankings. India's coach, Manolo Marquez, is reshaping the squad after recent performances. The team plans another friendly against Malaysia in November.

Updated: 04-10-2024 19:15 IST
Indian football team (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian senior men's national football team is set to engage Vietnam in a rescheduled friendly match on October 12. This development comes after Lebanon withdrew from the tri-nation friendly tournament, prompting the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to coordinate with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) to reschedule the fixture. The match, which will take place at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh, is slated to be an official friendly, contributing to the FIFA Rankings.

Originally, India was scheduled to play Vietnam on October 9 and Lebanon on October 12. With Lebanon's exit, the VFF agreed to hold the Vietnam-India encounter on October 12 instead. The Indian team will assemble in Kolkata on October 5, followed by training on October 6. Under the leadership of head coach Manolo Marquez, the squad will travel to Vietnam on October 7 to continue preparations.

Marquez has announced a provisional squad of 26 players, with the final list of 23 to be confirmed before flying to Vietnam. Looking ahead, India will also face Malaysia in another friendly match, scheduled during the FIFA Window on November 19. After experiencing a challenging start under Marquez, including defeats in recent tournaments, the team aims for improved performances.

Latest News

