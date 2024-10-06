Left Menu

Yash Thakur's Spiritual Journey to Mahakaleshwar Temple

Cricketer Yash Thakur visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, attending the Bhasma Aarti ritual. In awe, Thakur shared aspirations of earning the India cap. The temple sees devotees attending the early morning aarti, believed to fulfill their wishes. Hartalika Teej also celebrated here attracts devout followers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:18 IST
Yash Thakur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Promising young cricketer Yash Thakur made a spiritual visit to the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, this Sunday. During his visit, Thakur attended the famed Bhasma Aarti, a ritual known for its spiritual significance and energy, leaving him profoundly moved by the experience.

"I have not experienced anything like this before. I felt an energy here," expressed Thakur in an exclusive interview with ANI. With aspirations of donning the India cap soon, Thakur has showcased impressive performances, securing 11 wickets for the Lucknow Super Giants in the latest IPL season, including a stellar 5/30 against Gujarat Titans.

The ancient temple was a hub of devotional fervor as devotees gathered for the Bhasma Aarti, conducted during the auspicious 'Brahma Muhurta.' They participated in the sacred ritual, performed with ashes, believed to grant the wishes of fervent worshipers. The procession was further embellished with the ritualistic Panchamrit bath, followed by intricate decorative ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

