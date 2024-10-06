Left Menu

England Banks on Root's 'Golden Arm' in Multan Showdown

England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope aims to leverage Joe Root's 'golden arm' against Pakistan in Multan, should pitch conditions favor spin. England boasts experienced spinner Jack Leach and newcomer Shoaib Bashir, but Pope remains confident in Root's off-spin, signaling his potential as a game-changer in challenging scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:39 IST
England Banks on Root's 'Golden Arm' in Multan Showdown
Joe Root (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a strategic move ahead of the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan, England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope highlighted Joe Root's potential impact with the ball if pitch conditions prove favorable for spin. Root, celebrated as a member of the 'Fab Four' for his batting prowess, also offers valuable off-spin to England's bowling arsenal.

Root's off-spin, with 69 wickets in 146 Tests, has been instrumental in breaking crucial partnerships. His economy rate of 3.28 highlights his ability to maintain pressure. With Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir as frontline spinners, Pope is ready to utilize Root if necessary, especially if the surface becomes batsman-friendly.

Expressing confidence in Root's ability, Pope affirmed that England is well-prepared for the series, especially with Leach making a return after an injury in January. Leach's previous successes in Pakistan speak volumes, having captured 15 wickets in England's last tour, strengthening the team's spin options considerably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024