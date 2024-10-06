England Banks on Root's 'Golden Arm' in Multan Showdown

In a strategic move ahead of the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan, England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope highlighted Joe Root's potential impact with the ball if pitch conditions prove favorable for spin. Root, celebrated as a member of the 'Fab Four' for his batting prowess, also offers valuable off-spin to England's bowling arsenal.

Root's off-spin, with 69 wickets in 146 Tests, has been instrumental in breaking crucial partnerships. His economy rate of 3.28 highlights his ability to maintain pressure. With Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir as frontline spinners, Pope is ready to utilize Root if necessary, especially if the surface becomes batsman-friendly.

Expressing confidence in Root's ability, Pope affirmed that England is well-prepared for the series, especially with Leach making a return after an injury in January. Leach's previous successes in Pakistan speak volumes, having captured 15 wickets in England's last tour, strengthening the team's spin options considerably.

