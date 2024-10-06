Nakamura Leads American Gambits to Victory in Global Chess League

Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and Elisabeth Paehtz spearheaded the American Gambits' triumph over Viswanathan Anand's Ganges Grandmasters, securing a 10-4 win in the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League on Sunday. The victory marked a significant turnaround for the Gambits, lifting them from last place.

Despite Anand equalizing quickly after Nakamura's unexpected opening, time pressure took its toll on Anand, resulting in a bold but ultimately unsuccessful sacrifice of his queen. On the women's board, Elisabeth held strong against an aggressive Salimova, strengthening the Gambits' position.

Elsewhere, draws were the order of the day until the American Gambits sealed victory. With the Ganges facing critical losses, the PBG Alaskan Knights also extended their winning streak after defeating the Alpine Sg Pipers. Meanwhile, Triveni's player Alireza Firouzja maintained his dominance with a solid win.

(With inputs from agencies.)