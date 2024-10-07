Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy’s Over-Spin Resurgence: Comeback in Blues

Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy redefines his bowling technique by mastering over-spin, leading to a champion comeback. After a disappointing T20 World Cup debut, his transformation brings success, taking three wickets against Bangladesh. Overcoming setback, competition fuels his motivation and comeback in the Indian squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:48 IST
Varun Chakravarthy
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy's career is taking a new turn as he successfully reinvents his bowling style. Mastering over-spin instead of side-spin, Varun claims it's paying dividends after his immediate impact in his comeback game against Bangladesh.

Once sidelined post a lukewarm debut during the 2021 T20 World Cup, the 33-year-old grabbed the spotlight by picking three wickets in India's series opener. Varun's well-executed googly that dismissed Jaker Ali demonstrated his renewed control and artistry.

Despite impressive domestic performances in the IPL and TNPL, Varun was not recalled earlier to the national team. However, his relentless drive and technical overhaul strengthened his mental resolve, spurred by the stiff competition in India's bowling ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

