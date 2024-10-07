Left Menu

Honda India Talent Cup's Thrilling Finale: Rising Stars Shine on Track

The 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R wraps up with standout performances, particularly from champions Mohsin Paramban and promising rookie Savion Sabu. Over the season, riders impressed with their speed and skill, fostering hopes for India's next generation in competitive racing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:09 IST
Bikers in action during Honda India Talent Cup (Image: Honda Racing India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the 2024 season of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R drew to a close, Honda Racing India's young riders showcased exceptional talent and determination, delivering compelling performances throughout the series. The season highlighted the prowess of Malappuram's Mohsin Paramban, who dominated with seven victories across ten races.

The final showdown on Sunday featured a gripping eight-lap contest, where Mohsin initially gained an early advantage. A mechanical hiccup, however, forced him to reduce speed, allowing Savion Sabu to seize the moment. Sabu accelerated past the pack to clinch the top spot in a spirited race, clocking in at 15:03.809 with his best lap timed at 1:51.260. In this rookie year, Sabu emerged as a notable talent in the competition.

The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup stands as a crucial platform for grooming young motorcycle racers for both national and global championships. The competition allows aspiring riders to develop their skills on Honda NSF250R machines, designed for elite Moto3 racing, with a focus on nurturing future champions through structured training and experience.

The season consisted of five rounds, from June to October 2024, hosted at Chennai's Madras International Circuit. With each round, the event further solidified its mission to elevate Indian motorsport talent to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

