Cricket Clash in Multan: Pakistan's Batting Brilliance Against England

Pakistan showcased impressive prowess on the first day of the test series against England, with Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique securing commanding centuries. Their combined effort of 253 runs set a powerful tone as the match unfolded in Multan's intense heat.

Masood struck 151 runs in a memorable display, his first test century after four years, while Shafique contributed a smooth 102. England's bowlers found minimal success, managing only three wickets late in the final session.

England's new pace lineup, including debutant Gus Atkinson who claimed 2-70, struggled against Pakistan's batters. With Saud Shakeel remaining unbeaten, Pakistan closed the day at 328-4, gearing up for a promising lead.

