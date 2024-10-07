Cricket Clash in Multan: Pakistan's Batting Brilliance Against England
Pakistan dominated Day 1 of the first cricket test against England as Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries. Masood scored 151, while Shafique made 102, building a strong partnership of 253 runs. England struggled, taking only three wickets in the final session.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan showcased impressive prowess on the first day of the test series against England, with Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique securing commanding centuries. Their combined effort of 253 runs set a powerful tone as the match unfolded in Multan's intense heat.
Masood struck 151 runs in a memorable display, his first test century after four years, while Shafique contributed a smooth 102. England's bowlers found minimal success, managing only three wickets late in the final session.
England's new pace lineup, including debutant Gus Atkinson who claimed 2-70, struggled against Pakistan's batters. With Saud Shakeel remaining unbeaten, Pakistan closed the day at 328-4, gearing up for a promising lead.
