Odisha Gears Up for 35th East Zone Junior Athletics Championship

The 35th East Zone Junior Athletics Championship will be hosted in Bhubaneswar, featuring over 600 athletes from 12 states. The event, deemed a preparatory meet for national competitions, is seen as a significant step towards enhancing Odisha's reputation as a sports hub.

Athletes in action on opening day of 35th East Zone Junior Athletics Championships (Photo: Sports Odisha/X) . Image Credit: ANI
The bustling city of Bhubaneswar is set to welcome youthful sporting talent as the 35th East Zone Junior Athletics Championship gets underway. The event, organized in collaboration with the Odisha Athletics Association and under the guidance of the Athletics Federation of India, will take place at the iconic Kalinga Stadium from October 7 to 9.

Athletes from 12 states, including the host state Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and others, will participate in this prestigious event, featuring over 600 young contenders. With the largest contingent of 134 athletes hailing from Bihar, and 5 from Nagaland as the smallest, the championship promises to showcase emerging talent.

Odisha is fielding a strong team of 115 athletes, many of whom are sharpening their skills at the Odisha-Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Centre. The competition, as highlighted by team captain Dinesh, serves as a critical preparatory phase ahead of the junior national championships later this month, also slated for Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium.

Suryabanshi Suraj, a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, expressed enthusiasm for the event, aligning it with the state's ambition to become a hub for notable sporting events. Suraj conveyed his best wishes to participants, underscoring Odisha's commitment to excellence in sports.

