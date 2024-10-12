Left Menu

Robin Uthappa to Lead India in the Resurgent Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

The Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament, returning after seven years, will see Robin Uthappa lead India. Scheduled from November 1-3, the competition features twelve nations, including past champions India and defending champions South Africa. Matches will take place at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:06 IST
Robin Uthappa to Lead India in the Resurgent Hong Kong Cricket Sixes
  • Country:
  • India

World Cup-winning keeper-batter Robin Uthappa is set to captain the Indian team at the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament, organizers revealed on Saturday.

Joining Uthappa are Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwary, and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem. Wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami and batter Bharat Chapli will also reinforce the squad.

This thrilling six-a-side tournament, last held in 2013, makes its comeback with twelve nations, including Australia, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand. India, champions in 2005, face Pakistan on November 1, then the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024