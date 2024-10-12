Robin Uthappa to Lead India in the Resurgent Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

World Cup-winning keeper-batter Robin Uthappa is set to captain the Indian team at the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament, organizers revealed on Saturday.

Joining Uthappa are Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwary, and left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem. Wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami and batter Bharat Chapli will also reinforce the squad.

This thrilling six-a-side tournament, last held in 2013, makes its comeback with twelve nations, including Australia, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand. India, champions in 2005, face Pakistan on November 1, then the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)